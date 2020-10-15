EU to continue talks with Britain on trade deal in 'coming weeks' - draft

FILE PHOTO: Michel Barnier, European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will authorise their chief negotiator Michel Barnier to continue negotiations with Britain on a trade deal in “coming weeks”, draft conclusions of an EU summit in Brussels showed on Thursday.

“The European Council invites the Unionʼs chief negotiator to continue negotiations in the coming weeks, and calls on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible,” the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.