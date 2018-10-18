FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Luxembourg's Bettel says on March 29, it's 'game over' on Brexit

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks on Brexit cannot extend beyond March 2019 when Britain will be out of the bloc whether or not a deal on its withdrawal is found by both sides, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday at a summit of EU leaders.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

“On the 29th of March it’s game over,” Bettel told reporters, stressing that time was running short, particularly ahead of elections to the European legislator next year. “We have to have a deal before.”

Commenting on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts to reach a deal, he added: “It is not an easy situation. May doesn’t have it easy here in Brussels. And she doesn’t have it easy in London.”

Reporting by Michel Rose and Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel

