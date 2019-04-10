PM May open to longer Brexit delay if it can be cut short - EU officials

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May signalled to other EU leaders on Wednesday she was open to accepting a longer Brexit delay if she could cut it short, EU officials said, describing her performance at a summit as “more solid than usual”.

May spoke to the other 27 national EU leaders for just over an hour before leaving the room to let them decide on the length of a Brexit extension and on whether they would attach conditions to a second Brexit lag.

EU officials also said May’s address still lacked “many specifics” and added: “Leaders have many questions.”