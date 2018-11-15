EU summit to endorse Brexit deal to take place on Nov 25

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves after delivering a statement following Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal with Britain and a political declaration on the future relationship, the chairman of EU summits Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday, November 25th at 0930 a.m.,” Tusk told reporters after meeting EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

(This story corrects time of summit start in quote to 0930 from 0900)