Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May plans to push on with her current plan to leave the European Union regardless of the scale of a parliamentary defeat expected in parliament later on Tuesday, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said.

“I hear the (prime minister) just told cabinet she will push on with her Brexit deal, no matter the size of tonight’s defeat, as ‘it’s the only option’,” Tom Newton Dunn tweeted.