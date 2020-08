FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Britain July 21, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A trade deal between Britain and the European Union is still possible in September, Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

“On Brexit, as you will have heard recent reports, we remain confident that it’s possible to get a deal in September,” he told Sky News.