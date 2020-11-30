Sunak says he is still optimistic on EU trade deal

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks on as he leaves following an outside broadcast interview, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was optimistic Britain would be able to agree a trade deal with the European Union before temporary post-Brexit transition arrangements expire at the end of this month.

“I still feel optimistic and hopeful that we can reach a deal with our European friends and partners,” Sunak said in a video clip he posted on Twitter as part of a question and answer session with the public.

“I’m hopeful that we can reach a good conclusion there. And we shouldn’t stretch for a deal at any price. There are things that are important to us that we debated as a country, that we need to make sure are respected,” he added.