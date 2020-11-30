Sunak says he is still optimistic on EU trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was optimistic Britain would be able to agree a trade deal with the European Union before temporary post-Brexit transition arrangements expire at the end of this month.
“I still feel optimistic and hopeful that we can reach a deal with our European friends and partners,” Sunak said in a video clip he posted on Twitter as part of a question and answer session with the public.
“I’m hopeful that we can reach a good conclusion there. And we shouldn’t stretch for a deal at any price. There are things that are important to us that we debated as a country, that we need to make sure are respected,” he added.
Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.