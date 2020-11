FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 22, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that Brexit trade talks were intensifying and that there was a deal to be done.

“Both sides need to be constructive - that’s happening - you know there is a deal to be done that requires that good will and cooperation. And I know people are working very hard at it,” Sunak told Sky.