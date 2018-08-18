Superdry co-founder gives 1 million pounds to campaign for second Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The co-founder of fashion brand Superdry is donating a million pounds ($1.28 million) to the campaign for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, the Observer newspaper reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Superdry fashion store in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I’m putting some of my money behind the People’s Vote campaign because we have a genuine chance to turn this around,” said Julian Dunkerton, a “remainer” who opposes Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

“I’ve got a good instinct for when a mood is going to change and we’re in one of those moments now.”

Britons voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU.

London and Brussels hope to agree a Brexit deal at a summit in October but Prime Minister Theresa May faces splits within her party and the tough task of securing parliamentary approval for the final agreement.

Campaigners on both sides of the argument have been stepping up their efforts in recent weeks as some “Brexiteers” argue against any agreement which keeps Britain tied to European Union mechanisms such as the customs union or single market.

On Saturday, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party Nigel Farage said he would join a “battle bus” tour around the country by a pro-Brexit group which is opposed to May’s plans, arguing it makes too many concessions to Brussels.