Britons in Sweden may get year's respite in case of hard Brexit - DN newspaper

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government has proposed that, should Britain leave the EU without a deal, Britons living in Sweden be allowed to remain there with unchanged rights for one year after Brexit, newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.

The daily cited European Union Minister Anne Linde as saying: “We in essence give everyone one year’s respite to organise the necessary paperwork.”

Between 20,000 and 30,000 Britons live in Sweden.

The British parliament is due to vote on Tuesday on Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with Brussels. Lawmakers look set to reject it, opening up outcomes ranging from a disorderly divorce to a complete reversal of Brexit.