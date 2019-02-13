Swiss allow 3,500 work permits for Britons in case of no-deal Brexit

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox wears a pin showing the national flags of Britain and Switzerland as he addresses a news conference after signing a bilateral agreement to continue trading on preferential terms after Brexit in Bern, Switzerland February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will introduce a quota system allowing Britons to come and work in the country in the event Britain crashes out of the European Union without an exit deal.

Under the system 3,500 British citizens coming to Switzerland for the first time will be allowed to work, the Bern government said on Wednesday. The cap for residence permits will be set at 2,100, with an additional 1,400 short-stay permits allowed.

The quota, which will apply from March 30 to Dec. 31, is intended to replace the current Agreement of Free Movement of Persons between Switzerland and Britain which runs out March 30.