December 14, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Swiss approve text of trade deal with Britain

A Swiss flag is pictured on the Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland December 7, 2018. Picture taken December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government approved on Friday the text of a trade agreement with Britain that aims to maintain economic and commercial relations with its sixth-biggest export market after Brexit, the cabinet said.

“If the transition period between the EU and the UK comes into effect on March 29 next year, the bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU will continue to apply between Switzerland and the UK,” a government statement said.

Should Britain leave the EU under a “no-deal” scenario, the text of the agreement “makes it possible to replicate in substance the vast majority of trade agreements that currently regulate relations between Switzerland and the UK”.

