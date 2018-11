European Parliament President Antonio Tajani displays withdrawal agreement next to European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier at a news conference about Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The head of the European Parliament said on Thursday he was happy with central elements of a deal reached over Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, citing citizens rights and the question of the Irish border.

“We are satisfied,” European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told a news conference in Strasbourg. The parliament must also approve the Brexit withdrawal agreement.