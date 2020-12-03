Brexit trade talks going backwards - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a face mask arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The trade talks between Britain and the European Union have gone backwards and the expectation that the bloc’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier would return to London over the weekend to seal a deal may not be fulfilled, Sky News said on Thursday.

“Despite intense negotiations over past 24 hours (fuelled by pizza and sandwiches) told by UK source that ‘talks have gone backwards a bit today’,” Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby said on Twitter.

Rigby said an EU source said the expectation was Barnier would return to Brussels and then come back to UK over the weekend to close a deal, but the disagreements mean this may no longer happen.