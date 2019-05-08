Brexit talks with Labour have been difficult at times - Lidington

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s de facto deputy said there had been difficult moments in talks with the opposition Labour Party about how to break the Brexit impasse in the country’s parliament but they had also been constructive.

“The mood inside the meetings has been constructive, it has been difficult at times, I won’t deny that because there are differences between the two political parties,” David Lidington, minister for the Cabinet Office, told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for Labour said the party would seek to clarify how far the government was willing to give ground in the talks.