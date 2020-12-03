Disagreements over level playing field weigh on EU-UK talks - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The trade talks between Britain and the European Union have suffered fresh problems because of disagreements about guarantees of a so-called level-playing field in any agreement on future ties, Sky News reporter Sam Coates said.

“The issue that’s causing problems is the most tricky one - the one both sides thought they’d nearly sorted - is the Level Playing Field - ie how close UK stays to EU standards,” he said on Twitter.