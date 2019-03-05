Britain's top lawyer to have 'detailed discussions' in Brussels - May's spokesman

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is expected to have “detailed discussions” with European Union negotiators in Brussels on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, adding that there was still work to do on Brexit.

Cox, and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay, are heading to Brussels for more talks on changes to May’s Brexit deal which may make it more palatable to a deeply divided parliament, which overwhelmingly rejected it in January.