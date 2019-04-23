Talks with Labour on Brexit are serious but difficult, May tells ministers

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at church, in Sonning, Britain April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told her top team of ministers on Tuesday that talks with the Labour Party aimed at finding a way forward on Brexit were serious but difficult in some areas, her spokesman said.

May’s spokesman said there was no specific timetable for the end of talks with Labour, but that the prime minister also told her cabinet that progress was needed to be made urgently to deliver Brexit.