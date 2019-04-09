Talks with Labour will go on as long as deal on Brexit is in sight - PM's spokesman

Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer and Labour Party's Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain’s government and the opposition Labour Party on finding a way forward on Brexit will continue as long as both sides engage and there is a prospect of a deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

May is trying to win the backing of Labour for her deal to leave the European Union after failing to get parliament’s support for it three times, forcing her to ask the bloc for another delay to Britain’s departure.

He also said May would meet European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday before a meeting of EU leaders.