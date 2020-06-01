UK hopes latest EU talks will keep process on track, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A model of a customs road sign is seen at the border of United Kingdom and European Union during the reopening of 'mini-Europe' theme park where people can wonder across small scale models of European capitals landmarks as Belgium began easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain hopes the latest round of trade talks with the European Union starting on Tuesday will keep the process on track before a high-level meeting later this month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“We hope this latest round is constructive and we hope that it will keep the process on track ahead of the high-level meeting later this month,” the spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The talks on a free trade deal and future relationship have stalled in recent weeks, with both sides urging the other to find the political will to change their positions.