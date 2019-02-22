Report on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street - The Sun

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Downing Street has delayed an announcement on no-deal Brexit tariffs to avoid backlash from MPs so that the report comes after the next Brexit vote in parliament, the Sun newspaper reported bit.ly/2E5ROZd.

The report, which was to contain details of import duties on food and ceramics, will now be released only “next Thursday or Friday,” the newspaper said. The delay has been caused due to the government’s worry about how the announcement will be viewed by MPs, the newspaper said, citing “one insider.”