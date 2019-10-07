UK to publish updated no-deal Brexit tariffs shortly - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has reviewed the tariffs it plans to apply in the event the country leaves the European Union without a deal and will publish them shortly, junior trade minister Conor Burns said on Monday.

Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of October, but is yet to agree an exit deal with the bloc. In March, it set out the tariffs it planned to impose for up to 12 months after a no-deal Brexit.

“The government has remained responsive to the concerns of business and has reviewed the tariffs that will come into effect if the UK left the EU without a deal,” Burns told parliament. “The government will publish the final tariffs shortly.”