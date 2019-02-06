UK's Fox says does not support unilateral trade liberalisation if no Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade Secretary Liam Fox said on Wednesday he did not support the idea of slashing tariffs on all imports to zero if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.
Asked about reports in British media that he was considering the plan, Fox said there were a range of options available and the government would make a decision on ‘no deal’ tariffs soon and would publish it.
“Unilateral liberalisation is not what I would propose and I have not actually heard anyone else in government propose it,” Fox told a committee of lawmakers.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper