UK's Fox says does not support unilateral trade liberalisation if no Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade Secretary Liam Fox said on Wednesday he did not support the idea of slashing tariffs on all imports to zero if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

Asked about reports in British media that he was considering the plan, Fox said there were a range of options available and the government would make a decision on ‘no deal’ tariffs soon and would publish it.

“Unilateral liberalisation is not what I would propose and I have not actually heard anyone else in government propose it,” Fox told a committee of lawmakers.