UK parliament must give govt time to finish work on changes to Brexit deal - minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers should support the government’s continued plan to renegotiate its Brexit deal with Brussels and give it more time to finish this work, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday.

Parliament will hold a symbolic vote later on Thursday on whether to reaffirm its backing for Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts to secure changes to the divorce deal in order to satisfy lawmakers’ concerns over one part of it - the Irish backstop.

“Tonight members need to give the government time to make good on this work,” Barclay told lawmakers as he opened a debate in parliament ahead of the vote.