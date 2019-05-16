May to set out departure timetable in early June - 1922 Committee

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and a powerful committee of Conservative lawmakers will meet after her latest attempt to pass her Brexit deal in early June to agree the timetable for her departure, the committee’s chair said on Thursday.

“The prime minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week commencing 3rd June 2019 and the passage of that Bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer,” Graham Brady, chair of the Conservative 1922 Committee, said in a statement following a meeting with May.

“We have agreed that she and I will meet following the second reading of the Bill to agree a timetable for the election of a new leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.”