Parliament likely to vote on May's Brexit plan around 2000 GMT

Anti-Brexit protesters stand next to a Pro-Brexit billboard outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The vote in Britain’s parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan is likely to take place around 8 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday with the announcement of the result possible about 15 minutes later.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he had provisionally chosen four amendments to the legislation to be put to lawmakers before they vote on the overall Withdrawal Agreement itself.

Each vote takes around 15 minutes, so if all four amendments are put to a vote it will take around an hour from the start of the voting session which begins at 7 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Bercow might however select further amendments before Tuesday’s voting session begins.