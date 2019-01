FILE PHOTO: Frans Timmermans, the newly elected Party of European Socialists President, speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union needs Britain to clarify its next steps on Brexit, a deputy head of the bloc’s executive European Commission said on Wednesday.

“We continue to urge the UK government to clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible,” Frans Timmermans told a news conference.