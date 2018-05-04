FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 4:53 PM / in a few seconds

Topics agreed for post-Brexit relationship talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Negotiators from Britain and the European Union agreed a broad structure for further talks on their future relationship after Brexit, dividing economic issues from those on security, the EU said on Friday.

Anti-Brexit protesters wear masks and wave flags during a demonstration in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“It is a way of moving forward,” an EU official said after three days of talks in Brussels. The list of topics was, however, not a set of formal headings for future agreements nor would it determine the make-up of negotiating sub-committees.

In a statement, the European Commission’s Brexit Task Force headed by chief negotiator Michel Barnier listed four broad types of discussion:

— the overall basis for cooperation, including issues such as governance, judicial oversight and dispute settlement;

— an economic partnership, including trade, customs, agriculture, financial services, transport, energy, subsidies and the digital and broadcasting sector;

— a security partnership, including fighting crime and cooperation in foreign, security and defence policy;

— other issues, notably data protection, cooperative accords in science, education and culture, and fisheries.

The structure was initially put forward by the British side.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti and Andrew Heavens

