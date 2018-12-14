Brexit talks get tougher close to the end - May

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the Brexit talks were going to get tough towards the very end of the negotiations as she battled to win assurances from the European Union to persuade lawmakers to back her deal.

“Negotiations like this are always tough, there are always difficult times and as you get close to the very end, then that can get even more difficult because you’re absolutely sorting out the last details of something,” May said.