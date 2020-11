FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief negotiator to the EU David Frost arrives at Downing Street, while Brexit trade negotiations continue, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect a Brussels trade deal “early next week”, The Sun reported on Monday.

Frost pinpointed "a possible landing zone" as soon as next Tuesday, the report said here.