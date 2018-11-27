Liam Fox to visit Israel to push post-Brexit trade

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox arrives for the meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox is visiting Tel Aviv on Tuesday to discuss post-Brexit trade opportunities with major Israeli investors and tech-companies, his office said.

The trip will also include a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Britain is seeking to replicate existing EU free trade agreements and EU preferential arrangements with third countries as it leaves the bloc, including the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“Ensuring continuity for our businesses is the best foundation for growing two-way UK-Israel trade and investment. The complementary nature of our economies in areas like science and technology ... gives us an obvious opportunity,” Fox said in a statement ahead of the visit.

Britain’s Department for International Trade said goods worth $9 billion were traded between Britain and Israel in 2017.