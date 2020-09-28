EU won't leave trade deal talks with Britain - EU's Sefcovic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will not leave the negotiating table with Britain on a future trade relationship even if London pushes ahead with its withdrawal treaty-breaking internal market bill European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of a joint committee of EU and British officials tasked with solving difficult issues, Sefcovic noted however that the internal market bill had created a lot of political difficulties.
“The introduction of the internal market bill and the contentions articles created a very difficult political situation,” Sefcovic said, noting it was a “breach of trust”.
But he said: “It will never be the EU which would cause the end of the negotiation on the future partnership between the EU and the UK.”
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski
