FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Brexit
January 22, 2018 / 11:52 AM / in 42 minutes

British talks on trade deals outside EU received warmly - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be leaving the EU’s customs union to strike its own free trade deals and has had positive responses from countries with which ministers have held preliminary trade talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“The PM was clear that we will be leaving the customs union,” he told reporters.

“We also want the freedom to strike our own free trade deals ... We’ve been engaged in preliminary discussions on trade with more than a dozen countries and ... you can see that there has been a warm response.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.