European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives to meet with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at Sao Bento palace in Lisbon, Portugal January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union is open to the possibility of an agreement with Britain that goes beyond free trade, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

“If they (Britain) tell us they want a more ambitious relationship, we are open,” Barnier told reporters during a visit to Lisbon.