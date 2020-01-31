PM Johnson to accept Canada‑style trade deal with EU - The Times

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to accept the “off-the-shelf” trade model that was first proposed by Chief European Union negotiator Michel Barnier, the Times newspaper reported, citing content from a speech to be given by Johnson on Monday.

The so-called Canada model, based on the trade deal between the EU and Canada, allows almost tariff-free trade in goods but entails border checks, the report bit.ly/2GDJt0u added. The model excludes Britain's large services sector.

Britain is due to leave EU on Jan. 31.