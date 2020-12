FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

(Reuters) - UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported here on Sunday.

A total of thirteen cabinet ministers, including eight who opposed Brexit, said they would support no-deal if Johnson concludes that is necessary, the report said.