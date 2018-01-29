FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 2:02 PM / in 13 hours

EU offers UK 'status quo transition', but no votes after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union agreed on Monday to offer Britain a 21-month transition period after Brexit next year during which it will keep the “status quo” of EU membership without getting a vote, officials said.

Ministers took just two minutes to endorse a common stance drafted by officials, Sabine Weyand, the deputy to EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, said on Twitter -- a mark of efforts among the other 27 member states to maintain unity in the talks.

The offer, Weyand noted, was: “Status quo transition without institutional representation, lasting from Brexit date to 31 December 2020.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

