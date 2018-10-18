Brexit transition extension would have conditions - French presidency source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France does not rule out a possible lengthening of Britain’s post-Brexit transition period if it helps advance negotiations with London, but any extension would come with conditions, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2018. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

“It’s one of the possible options. It’s neither a firm proposal from the EU 27 nor a formal request from the UK,” the Elysee Palace official said.

“It’s something we shouldn’t rule out. If we were to go in that direction, it would come with a certain number of conditions.”