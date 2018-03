LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still confident it can reach agreement with the European Union on a transition period after Brexit at an EU summit later this month, her spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Asked whether the government believed it could strike an agreement at the meeting on March 22-24, the spokesman said:“Yes.”