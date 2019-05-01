Brexit
May - Deal on second phase of Brexit negotiations still possible by end 2020

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Leisure Box while on the local elections campaign in Brierfield, Lancashire, Britain April 25, 2019. Peter Byrne/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she still believed it was possible to reach a deal on the second phase of Brexit negotiations by the current deadline of Dec. 31 2020.

Asked whether she would be seeking an extension to the so-called transition period, she told a committee of lawmakers: “It is possible to achieve it by the end of December 2020, the withdrawal agreement has within it the possibility of an extension of that implementation period.”

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by William James

