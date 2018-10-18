UK ministers have discussed extending Brexit transition - May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers have been discussing in recent weeks the idea of extending the country’s post-Brexit transition period, but the idea is not yet a formal proposal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“This is an idea, it is not a formal proposal to change anything, it is something that we will talk to our European colleagues about,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“This has been discussed between ministers in recent weeks.”