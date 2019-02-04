Northern Ireland's Trimble plans challenge to Brexit Irish backstop

David Trimble and Ian Duncan Smith leave Downing Street in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s David Trimble, a pro-British leader who won the Nobel peace prize in 1998, plans to take the British government to court over the Irish border backstop in the Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“The Nobel Peace Prize winner and architect of the Good Friday Agreement plans to initiate judicial review proceedings to ensure that the Protocol is removed from the Withdrawal Agreement,” a spokesman said.

Trimble and John Hume, former leader of the Catholic Social Democratic and Labour Party, jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their roles in helping end more than 30 years of bloodshed.