WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday about a number of subjects, including trade and security, the White House said on Monday.

Trump looks forward to meeting with Johnson “in the near future,” the White House said in a brief statement.