Trump says Britons must decide whether to back Prime Minister May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined to offer any support to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday even as he acknowledged the political turmoil in the United Kingdom after two senior ministers quit over May’s Brexit plans.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May wait at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MacDougall/Pool

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he departed for a NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said it was up to the British people to decide whether May remains in power. He said former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the departing British officials, was a friend of his.