Greece's Tsipras says confident of Brexit solution for citizens

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday he was “confident” the European Union and Britain would eventually reach a deal on Brexit.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tsipras was asked about Brexit during a news conference on the sidelines of the European Parliament’s plenary sitting in Strasbourg.

“We’re working hard, closely and together, in order to find the better solution for the European citizens but also for the UK citizens. I am confident that at the end of the day we’ll find a constructive way to do that,” he said.