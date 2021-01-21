French state ready to help Eurostar, in talks with UK over matter - minister

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state is ready to help Eurostar - whose business has been hit hard by COVID-19 travel restrictions - and is in talks with the British government over the matter, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Eurostar runs the London to Paris and London to Brussels rail services that go under the Channel Tunnel.