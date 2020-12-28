Turkey, UK to sign free trade deal this week -Erdogan

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament?in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday a free trade deal with London would be signed on Tuesday and completed after Thursday, when Britain formally leaves the European Union.

The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.