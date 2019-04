European Council President Donald Tusk, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa look at a tablet ahead of a European Council meeting on Brexit at the Europa Building at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of the 27 countries remaining in the European Union and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed to extend Britain’s date of departure from the bloc until October 31, the chair of EU summits said in a tweet on Thursday.

“EU27/UK have agreed a flexible extension until 31 October. This means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution,” European Council President Donald Tusk’s text read.