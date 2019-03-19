Tusk assures Ireland of EU unity on Brexit

Prime Minister (Taoiseach) of Ireland Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President of the European Council Donald Tusk inside the Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 19, 2019. Photo by Paul FAITH/POOL/AFP) /Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he told Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Tuesday that the European Union was united on Brexit and preparing if need be for Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

“Meeting ... to confirm full EU unity on Brexit, discuss latest developments and uncertain political situation in London as well as preparedness for a no-deal Brexit,” tweeted Tusk, who will chair a two-day EU summit in Brussels from Thursday.