EU's Juncker says did not mean to offend May

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker take part in a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he had highest respect for Prime Minister Theresa May and his use of the word “nebulous” had referred to the broader state of the Brexit debate in Britain rather than its leader.

Juncker, captured by cameras at an EU summit earlier on Friday during an apparently heated exchange with May, said she was “kissing him” after he clarified his comments to her.

“We sympathise with Mrs May,” Juncker told a news conference. “I have the highest respect for the British PM.”